The Blount County Planning Commission delayed a vote on the revised Best Farms subdivision after it was revealed that the commission is being sued by the project developer.
The lawsuit stems from the Planning Commission’s Sept. 23 vote to deny plans for a proposed subdivision of more than 200 homes.
Leading up to that vote, Best Farm subdivision had inspired months of public outcry from Blount County residents concerned about rapid development, overcrowding and insufficient infrastructure to support so many new homes.
At Monday’s meeting, the Planning Commission was set to vote on a revised version of the project. Once again, Blount County residents turned out in force to voice opposition to the subdivision.
“There are a number of issues that need to be addressed and rectified before you accept the proposal by this developer,” resident Thandy Collins said. “Otherwise, you might let the horse out of the barn without closing the gate. Doesn’t do a bit of good to try and solve the problem after it happens. You’ve got to solve it before it happens.”
Longtime Blount County resident Shirley Rupert pointed out a number of those problems that were supposed to have been fixed when previous developments were constructed.
“Five years ago when Dominion Downs (subdivision) began on Best Road, we were in the same situation where this was approved and there were many promises made then,” Rupert said before reading off several proposals from both Blount County and the City of Maryville that were never completed.
While the problem of infrastructure was raised by many residents, others pleaded with the commission to put a stop to the project in order to preserve the county’s rural character.
“You’ve got something that’s just a jewel. Preserve that,” resident Thomas Wilson said. “Of all of the places I’ve lived, from Arkansas to Alabama, not one place has been like this. You’ve got a jewel! Protect it! You won’t be sorry and you’ll be heroes to everybody.”
After the public comment portion of the meeting concluded, Blount County Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky announced to the crowd and the commission that the Best Farms developer is suing the county.
“I’m not sure all of you are aware but this is a slight revision of the plat that was presented to us a couple of months ago and we denied. It is now in litigation,” Stucky said. “We have been sued by the developers of the Best Farms property.”
Because of the lawsuit over the original plans for the development, Planning Commissioner Darrell Tipton suggested postponing a vote on the revised plans until the county’s attorney can be consulted.
“Considering that we are in litigation with the first, I’m not sure it’s wise taking action on this plan tonight,” Tipton said. “I would propose postponing this until the January meeting and putting it on unfinished business until that time. That will give our attorney a chance to get in here and give us some recommendations.”
The commission agreed, voting 10-0 to postpone the vote on the controversial subdivision.
Following the meeting, Stucky told The Daily Times he only received confirmation on the lawsuit earlier in the day, adding that he hasn’t actually had the opportunity to look over it.
The lawsuit follows similar action against the county and the Planning Commission taken by the developers of the proposed Pate Farms subdivision, another massive project that was shot down by the Planning Commission during the Sept. 23 meeting.
The Daily Times reported on Nov. 23 that the developers behind Pate Farmshas filed a lawsuit asking that the court void the commission’s decision and order it to approve preliminary plans for the subdivision.
