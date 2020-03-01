Volunteers constructed 16 dog houses on Saturday at a house in Alcoa for Blount County Animal Welfare Society’s build day. It was the fifth build day the group has hosted since its inception in August.
The finished structures will be donated to families with canines in need of outside shelter, BCAWS treasurer Donna Henderson said. While most of the dog houses built on Saturday had yet to be claimed, Henderson expects BCAWS won’t be storing them for an extensive amount of time.
“They won’t last long,” she noted.
Henderson said they set a goal of building 16 dog houses, and thanks to all the help provided by the community, volunteers finished hours ahead of schedule.
On Saturday morning, 15 Air Force National Guard students — who are taking a leadership course at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base — came to help out with construction. Technical Sergeants Zach Rosenberg, of Knoxville, Geoff Dick, of Georgia, and Dava MacDonald, of Colorado, spoke to the Daily Times about their volunteer efforts.
“It’s great, none of us are really from the area, so all of us coming together and coming to out to help the local area is awesome,” Dick said.
The technical sergeants said Saturday morning they would hit BCAWS’ goal.
“I think once we get it down — and get the routine of it and figure out what goes where and streamlining it — we’ll get the dog houses done,” Dick said.
The military students all needed volunteer hours as part of a requirement to receive a promotion to master sergeant, MacDonald noted, and they are required to have some of the volunteer hours come from a group project.
BCAWS founding
Kristin Baksa, rescue coordinator for the Blount County Animal Center, founded BCAWS in August 2019.
Since its summer founding, the group has distributed 36 dog houses and four cat houses, provided funding to spay and neuter 14 dogs and cats, provided kennels for eight dogs, and are currently working on two fencing projects.
Baksa had the idea for the group after speaking with her niece, who told her about Houses of Wood and Straw, an animal welfare group in Virginia. HOWS provides dogs with fencing, doghouses and other needs and also lobbies lawmakers and educates the public on ways to help.
After researching HOWS, Baksa decided created a similar group in Blount County.
How BCAWS helps
BCAWS provides houses when the group receives a referral from community members, Henderson said. Once BCAWS is alerted to the need, two group members of will check out the need.
“If we agree, then we knock on their door, and we’ll ask them if they’ll let us provide some shelter for their dogs,” Henderson said.
BCAWS has been fundraising to pay for the materials needed, and the labor has been provided through the build days. Other volunteer labor has come from community groups such as Girl Scout Troop 20728.
BCAWS has raised money for the organization by selling clothing, collecting donations online and hosting fundraising dinners at local restaurants where a portion of the proceeds went to the nonprofit.
One family who received a dog house last month came to the build day to pay back the favor.
Cindi Large’s family uses their BCAWS’ dog house for their outside husky/black lab mix. Large brought her two grandson Skyler Noble and Braiden Noble to help construct the dog houses.
“We’re very grateful and appreciative, and we want to return the favor,” Large said. “I think this is absolutely a great thing that they’re doing, and we just want to contribute back.”
