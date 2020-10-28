The Blount County Democratic Party is hosting a "Pre-Election Day Celebration of Volunteers" and Voting at 6 p.m. today, Oct. 29, at the Parkway Drive-in, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.
The event will feature the documentary "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg." Mike's Food Truck will be present.
The movie will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.
