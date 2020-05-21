Blount County firefighters responded to a house fire at approximately 8:25 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Hi View Lane, Maryville, with heavy smoke and flames venting from the upstairs.
“(Firefighters) put in a very aggressive attack through the front door, making sure at that point in time in there was no one inside the home,” Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan said.
Crews found no one in the house during the blaze. BSCD also received reports there might be animals inside, but none were believed to be inside during the incident.
BCFD responded with 16 firefighters and nine trucks.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in approximately 30 minutes, and crews spent the rest of the morning controlling hotspots, McClanahan said.
No injuries were sustained during the incident, and firefighters had cleared the scene by Thursday afternoon.
While there was extensive damage to the roof and to the upstairs, the lower portion of the home was spared from the worst.
“We put salvage cover in the basement to protect from the water, though there was pretty substantial damage upstairs,” McClanahan said. “It’s unclear if it was a total loss.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Alcoa electric officials and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
