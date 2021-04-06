The Blount County Fire Department were helping battle a brush fire on Tuesday in Wears Valley.
According to the most recent report, the blaze consisted of 75 acres and two structure fires, Chief Doug McClanahan told The Daily Times around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The staging area for emergency responders was Valley View Baptist Church, 2219 Little Cove Road, Sevierville.
BCFD sent two firefighters and two tankers to assist other departments and they continued to fight the fire. McClanahan couldn't say which other departments were there, and said he didn't have any more information at the time.
