The Blount County Fire Department battled a fire at the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County landfill Friday evening.
BCFD responded with three trucks and six firefighters at around 8:15 p.m. to the landfill, 240 Long Powers Road, Friendsville, Chief Doug McClanahan said. Garbage in the landfill, and the landfill itself, were on fire, he said.
"We and the landfill (staff), with their heavy equipment and our water and manpower, got it under control really quickly," McClanahan said.
McClanahan said the fire's cause is not yet known and nobody was hurt.
