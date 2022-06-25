A bonus round of seats are available for the Arconic Foundation Global Internship Program hosted by the Blount County Public Library this fall for 10 young adults.
Generally offered once per year in the summer, the second round is intended to help young adults who are undecided on a career path, a release from BCPL states.
The program lasts from Aug. 1 to Sept. 14 and is customized for ages 18 to 26 who want to explore careers in manufacturing. It will be a mix of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME, with an option to intern in-person with a local manufacturer.
Participants can earn up to $1,000 during the program and receive a Certified Manufacturing Associate credential from Tooling U-SME that is nationally recognized. The release adds that at least 75% of interns are hired into a full-time job afterwards, and the other quarter transition into postsecondary education or training.
Interns will participate in 15 half days of “Workforce Readiness Training”; work 100 hours with a local manufacturer or complete courses online; and participate in “Career Planning and Placement,” a job fair and graduation ceremony.
More competitive resumes, employee references, job interview skills, work success tips, hands-on experience and a production associate certification are perks of the program outlined in the release.
To schedule an interview, call Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668. The application and more information about the program can be found at http://bcpl.pop ulr.me/arconic-internship-program.
It is funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation and implemented by the Institute of International Education. Partners include Blount County Friends of the Library, BCPL, Blount Partnership, University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Knoxville Urban League and 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
