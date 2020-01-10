The Blount County Public Library helped to break the record of digital books checked out through the Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System (READS) program.
Libraries across the state provide readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks through Rakuten OverDrive’s Libby app, which was named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, a library press release states.
Through the app, readers can browse the library’s digital collection, borrow titles and read and listen for free with a valid library card. The titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period and do not accrue late fees.
“The popularity of this system is evident, and we will continue to do our part to promote and support programs that serve our citizens well,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in the release.
The Top 5 eBook titles borrowed through Tennessee READS’ digital collection in 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
3. Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts
4. Educated by Tara Westover
5. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks
The Top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Tennessee READS’ digital collection in 2019:
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The Whistler by John Grisham
3. Memory Man by David Baldacci
4. Camino Island by John Grisham
5. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
