The Blount County Public Library announced Thursday that their "Beyond the Shelves" podcast has been "reinvented" with new features. New episodes are out now.
The podcast will be co-hosted by Youth Service's Manager Jennifer Spirko and Accounting Clerk Lea Yoder and will feature a more consistent schedule. The new, shorter episodes are designed so that they may be listened to on a short commute.
As for content, the first Monday of each month will feature an interview, while the third Monday will feature a book talk. Each episode will also feature a "What's on the Whiteboard?" section, where the hosts will discuss responses to questions from the community whiteboard inside the library.
The podcast is made possible by the Blount County Friends of the Library. The Friends providing audio equipment and hosting services.
The podcast can be found on most podcast services, online at www.beyondtheshelves.libsyn.com or on the library's YouTube channel.
