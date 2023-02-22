The 21 people who spoke at the Tuesday, Feb. 21, Blount County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting had a single message to impart: books shouldn’t be removed from the library because of the discomfort they might inspire in other members of the public, they said.
Many speakers concluded their remarks to applause from the crowd gathered in the meeting room, which was at capacity. As individuals left the room, people waiting in the hall outside were allowed to walk in and take their places.
Public discussion
Anita Blatnik was the first person to speak during public comment at the meeting. A women’s health nurse practitioner, Blatnik said, “Book challenges are not simply about an individual community member expressing their point of view, but rather are the result of a coordinated effort to restrict access to certain subjects. The goal is to spread fear by cherry picking excerpts and presenting them out of context.”
She held up the book “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie H. Harris, as an example of a work that’s been misrepresented. She commented that “It’s Perfectly Normal” is suitable for children beginning and undergoing puberty.
“Maybe your 13-year-old needs something that’s in here, or maybe they’re not even quite ready, but that’s where parental guidance comes in. Most people will not pick up this book unless they have children. And as a nurse practitioner, I see some of those consequences when people don’t have access to good information,” she said.
Many members of the audience said they were concerned about the possibility that removing books addressing sexuality or gender, specifically, could hurt LGBTQ people.
Rob Spirko told the board, “I understand you may be hearing challenges to some books in the children’s section, and some of those might be based on content about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. I want to speak up in favor of my family, and our right to read these books.”
Spirko continued, “I think my kids would have understood themselves better, and some of their friends better, if they had access to these books. As a kid, I might have understood myself better, if I had access to some of these books. I am queer, and it took me a long time to be honest about that.”
Brooke Givens, an attorney, noted that her job has led her to read a large volume of material she finds offensive. Givens said she was pleased by the meeting turnout Tuesday and against removing books. She was at the meeting to support LGBTQ people, she commented, adding, “I also want to stand here and defend the people who have, I think, ignorantly requested this ban, because there may be books that we find offensive that they want on these shelves, and they have the right to have them here and to read those.”
Three Maryville High School students — Scarlett Nelson, Ana Elam and Coston Autry each expressed their opposition to removing books from the library.
“Public institutions such as our libraries, such as our public schools, should have this priority to not make anyone feel marginalized, and of course people can be marginalized when you ban a book,” Autry said. “If you have an idea that’s present within a book that maybe talks about different concepts relating to human sexuality, or talks about problems that have historically happened with a certain group of people over time, and you ban that book, you shut down that conversation.”
BCPL Board of Trustees Chairman Andy Simon thanked the speakers for expressing their thoughts, and the crowd for their engagement. “The library is a special place in Blount County. It’s really close to all of our hearts,” he said. “The library is open to everyone.”
Challenges and decisions
BCPL Library Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times in an interview that 14 books have been challenged recently. BCPL staff started receiving formal requests for reconsideration of library materials “right before the holidays,” in 2022, he said.
The challenges came from two people. One person challenged “Heather has Two Mommies,” by Leslea Newman, and another person requested that 13 other books be reconsidered.
The Daily Times has asked for the reconsideration forms submitted to the library, but had not received them as of press time Wednesday.
Leite said that reasons cited for the challenges so far include use of strong language, a reference to Planned Parenthood and, in fewer instances, references to gender or sexuality.
He added that he’d spoken to the person who issued the challenge of the 13 books about why those specific books were chosen.
“As far as where they’re getting these titles — they’re getting them from a school board in Oklahoma,” Leite said. “We received a list and we didn’t even own some of them.”
Removal isn’t the goal in all instances, he noted. In several cases, the person bringing the challenge aimed to have a book placed with adult-oriented materials.
However, Leite said, “Some of those books are already in the adult section.”
“Heather Has Two Mommies” is the only one of the books being challenged currently shelved in the children’s section. The person who challenged it asked that it be placed with adult materials.
Other books that have been challenged include “We Are the Ants,” as well as the graphic novels “Blankets” and “Fun Home,” both of which are shelved with materials intended for adults.
Library policy requires that people who submit a request for reconsideration read the book they mean to challenge, Leite said. The library also needs to have a physical copy of the material being challenged.
“We need to do a little background on the history of the book, and we also read the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, Freedom to Read and Freedom to View statement, as well as the library’s mission statement,” he explained.
Those documents are also given to anyone challenging a book, he said.
The review process for a book can be time-consuming. Library staff read the books at issue and consult published reviews of the books, among other steps.
“Whatever our personal beliefs in anything, that never influences a decision,” Leite said.
Library staff have reached decisions on five books so far — Heather has Two Mommies; We Are the Ants; Me, Earl & the Dying Girl; Jack of Hearts; and Blankets will stay in the library, in the sections in which they were shelved prior to the challenges.
If a person who brings a challenge has an issue with the library’s determination, the question goes to the board, which establishes a committee for another review of the book.
“We don’t ignore any comment that someone makes to us. We look at it all,” Simon commented during the meeting.
