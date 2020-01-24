Blount Countians looking to improve their bicycling skills are invited to attend a Smart Cycling Class at the Blount County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29.
The class seeks to educate the public on how to maximize the benefits of vehicular cycling — the practice of riding bicycles on roads with traffic — in a safe way, according to a BCPL release.
“Whether you are returning to bicycling riding, getting in shape for better health or consider yourself an experienced rider, the information and advice in the Smart Cycling Skills that will make riding easier, safer and more enjoyable,” the release said.
The course, which is free, will include online instruction as well as parking lot and on-road practice.
Participants in the class must have a working bicycle, font white light, red reflector and a bike helmet. To register for the class, contact instructor Donna Dixon at 865-803-8887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.