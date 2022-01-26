Yellow light illuminating the windowed walls of the Clayton Center for the Arts didn’t outshine the words of encouragement about 70 Blount County School teachers received Tuesday night.
When the Director of Schools, Rob Britt, asked the members of the crowd who were being honored during the annual Excellence in Education Celebration to stand, half the room came to their feet.
The top award for BCS teachers, Teacher of the Year, was awarded to Rockford Elementary School’s Brittany Huffstetler, Jessica Underwood from Carpenters Middle School and for the high school category, Sara Bell from William Blount High School.
Bell has led the work-based learning program for three years at William Blount.
Amanda Vance, who presented each Teacher of the Year with her award, said the work-based learning program has more than doubled in numbers. Vance said community partnerships, paid and unpaid internships and apprenticeships have expanded and led to full-time jobs and funding for college tuition.
The principal of Carpenter Middle, whose statement Vance read aloud, said Underwood, “emphasizes high expectations, highly effective classroom strategies and positive relationships to inspire a love for science among her students.”
High energy, passion and creativity were the words and phrases Vance said the principal of Rockford Elementary used to describe Huffstetler.
Each one of the three “superheroes,” as Vance described them, will represent BCS in a state competition, as will the recipient for Principal of the Year, Dr. Heather Byrd from Prospect Elementary.
Before Jake Jones, BCS Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction, presented Byrd with her award, he said, “The school principal wears many hats and has endless lists of tasks that begin before students arrive and end long after students have left the building.”
A few of these tasks and responsibilities, Jones said, are greeter, encourager, investigator, traffic coordinator and hallway and cafeteria monitor.
“But for a great principal,” Jones continued, “it’s not about the responsibilities; it’s about making a difference in the lives of their students, teachers and community.”
In the words of Byrd’s staff, Jones said she is encouraging and positive, “from sending us inspiring words to giving us little treats in our mailboxes. She knows teachers appreciate the little things.”
Before bringing the room to a round of applause, Jones described Byrd as a team player.
“She’s always willing to do some silly things to help motivate students,” he said, “and that’s something which never goes unnoticed.”
Other finalists for Principal of the Year were Judy Pearson from Porter Elementary School and Justin Ridge from Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Elementary Counselor of the Year is Dianne Flynn, who serves Townsend and Walland Elementary Schools; Wendy Petty, who serves William Blount, is Secondary Counselor of the Year.
“Their work has been at the forefront of what’s helped students make the adjustments that they’ve had to make in their lives and in their school careers, always, but particularly these last two years,” award presenter Jennifer Moore, BCS Supervisor of Secondary Education, said of all the award finalists.
Mathematics Teachers of the Year are Patricia Falcon from Mary Blount Elementary School for prekindergarten through second grade, Loxy Bell from Union Grove Elementary School for third through fifth grades, Valerie Antras from Union Grove Middle School for sixth through eighth grades and Lisa Heath from William Blount for ninth through 12th grades.
As the middle school winner, Antras, walked away with her plaque, Dr. Karly Stache, BCS instructional math coach, pointed out the math formulas and geometric shapes printed on Antras’s dress.
“And how appropriate is her dress, by the way,” Stache asked. “I mean, let’s just give a round of applause for that dress.” A boom of applause was matched with laughter.
The Middle School English Teacher of the Year was once the education reporter for The Daily Times, Matthew Stewart from Carpenters Middle School. And the High School English Teacher of the Year, Stephanie Kirk from Heritage High School, distinguished herself through her innovative teaching of Advanced Placement courses.
Two elementary school teachers were awarded Reading Teacher of the Year, Jami French from Mary Blount for prekindergarten through second and Kelsey Ford from Eagleton Elementary School for grades three through five.
Ford’s classroom motto is, “strive for success, not perfection.”
The Related Service Provider of the Year is Ciera Walker, an English as a Second Language teacher at Eagleton Elementary. Other finalists were Bryan Roberson, a systemwide Special Education Instructional Specialist, and Stache, a systemwide instructional math coach.
Other school-level Teachers of the Year are: Kelly Jo Windle from Carpenters Elementary, Eagleton Elementary’s Kim Jenkins, Eagleton College and Career Academy’s Kristen Gunter, Lisa Booth from Fairview Elementary, Kari Sharp from Friendsville Elementary, Heritage High’s Jason Tipton, Heritage Middle School’s Ava Fitzstevens, Denny Moore from Lanier Elementary, Stacey Hoxworth from Mary Blount Elementary, Brande Creasy from Middlesettlements Elementary, Montvale Elementary’s Jennifer Graves, Porter Elementary’s Jennifer Childers, Prospect Elementary’s Renea Huff, Kristin Stringer from Samuel Everett, DeeAnne Stallions from Townsend Elementary, Ashley Young from Union Grove Elementary, Union Grove Middle School’s Debbie Segar and Rachel Persaud from Walland Elementary.
Horace Mann Insurance Company and Blount County Education Foundation sponsored the annual awards program.
Refer to the online story at thedailytimes.com for a complete list of honorees.
