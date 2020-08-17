Following a two-week extension of staggered attendance, Blount County Schools will bring all traditional-learner students back to campus starting Monday, Aug. 24.
Data on COVID-19 in the school system kept BCS officials from going with their original plan to have all students back to campus by Aug. 7.
But leaders said Monday in an announcement to parents and staff that the wait was over.
“Blount County Schools traditional learners will return to school on Monday, Aug. 24,” the announcement read. “This includes all grade levels. We are excited to continue to provide care, love and service to all students in our great community.”
The announced thanked the school community for its flexibility.
BCS Supervisor of Elementary Instruction and district spokeswoman Amanda Vance said in an interview Monday she couldn’t comment on how many cases of COVID-19 had been reported since the staggered schedule started, but explained the attendance situation is still subject to change.
“The situation is a fluid situation,” she said. “It does require a lot of flexibility and patience on the part of everyone in the community.”
Vance said the system is collaborating with Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt and emergency management personnel. BCS reviews external and internal data on the situation while collaborating to make decisions. BCS Director Rob Britt told principals Monday morning that, based on that data, he felt “comfortable moving forward,” Vance said.
“They’re hard,” she said of those decisions. “But I do feel like the awesome thing about Blount County Schools is the focus on our students. We’re student centered.”
As students return to a somewhat normal classroom environment, however, they’ll find a few changes.
Vance explained the schools are trying to build safe environments. Temperature checks happen at the door, desks will be spread apart and while Vance indicated face-coverings will not be mandated, every teacher and administrator is supposed to model and remind learners to “mask up.”
“They can expect some reminders from adults,” Vance said. “It’s not a part of our dress code, but we are modeling what we expect.”
She added procedures like how to wear a mask and stay socially distanced are now built into instruction.
“The big three things that (Tennessee Commissioner of Schools Penny Schwinn) pushed out to directors ... are, ‘mask up,’ ‘wash your hands,’ and ‘stay home if you’re not well,’” Vance said.
Like many other systems, BCS uses a Tennessee Department of Health rubric on how to quarantine students and employees if positive cases infiltrate a building.
“We’re professional educators,” Vance said. “And this is a pandemic, so we want to make sure we’re collaborating with all the appropriate individuals in our Blount County community.”
She said parents have been helpful, cooperative and enthusiastic about the return.
That goes for teachers, too. Vance said Monday she received an email from a BCS teacher who expressed enthusiasm about campus opening soon.
“I’m so excited,” the teacher wrote. “I can’t wait to see all my kids.”
