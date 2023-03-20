Blount County Schools teachers could see their pay increase by 4% under the county’s 2023-2024 budget. During a Monday, March 20, Collaborative Conferencing Committee meeting, members voted to accept an agreement for a flat 4% raise.
Annual step increases will provide additional pay to teachers who haven’t reached the top of the school system’s scale.
The 4% figure comes after the Blount County Board of Education rejected a memorandum of understanding including a 5% raise on a 4-3 vote March 2. The percentage difference in the raise accounts for $535,000, BCS Finance Director Troy Logan said Monday.
The school board is set to vote on the new agreement — which is contingent on the availability of funding — April 6. If the board approves the raise, a BCS teacher with an undergraduate degree and no prior experience would make $42,450.72 annually.
School board member Fred Goins, who, along with Vandy Kemp and Erica Moore, voted for the 5% raise earlier in March, provided the sole vote against accepting the new agreement.
On Monday, Collaborative Conferencing Committee members raised questions about and offered responses to current teacher pay. The committee is made up of teachers represented by the Blount County Education Association, BCS administrators and school board members.
In a phone interview with The Daily Times, BCEA President Rebecca Dickenson said that the lack of discussion on the 5% raise during the school board meeting raise had been confusing. “We weren’t sure what the problem was,” she said, and the lack of clarity prompted discussion Monday.
School board Chairman Robby Kirkland voted against the 5% increase March 2. He told members of the committee that “I’ve been a union member all my life, but I always knew if my company was not healthy, my job was in peril. It’s not like that here. Blount County Schools system wants to take care of their employees.”
“These board members support you all. We’re just asking for a — it’s not a small bite; 4% plus steps is a really good raise,” he said.
BCS teacher Krista Thompson said that teacher raises haven’t kept pace with a growing cost of living for years. “When we thought maybe we had a chance for five, it’s still not even close to what the inflation numbers are and the cost of living. So, we’re still losing ground,” she said. Committee member Melanie Frazier added that she and other teachers needed second and third jobs for financial security.
Noting that Gov. Bill Lee has suggested setting a salary floor of $50,000 for teachers, school board member Erica Moore wondered how BCS could meet such a standard.
Other members of the committee also raised qualms about pay differences between Blount County and other nearby school districts. With a bachelor’s and no experience, teachers at Alcoa and Maryville city schools make $50,000 and $46,233 per year, respectively.
Kirkland noted that his daughter teaches at Alcoa city schools. He said that the disparity in pay lessens with years of experience. “There’s not that much salary difference,” he said. “It was a big increase when she went there, but it’s now about dead even.”
“Yeah, when you get up into the higher (levels of the payscale), but you’re losing all your people,” a committee member replied.
Vandy Kemp, who is not part of the conferencing committee, asked Kirkland if those who voted against the 5% raise feared that the schools might need to cut personnel to address a budget shortfall from the pay increase.
“I don’t know about saying ‘cut,’ but we might have to slow the roll,” he replied. He said he was committed to voting for the 4% increase.
He also said that he would not ask the Blount County Commission to raise property taxes to support a 5% raise and that he did not think such a request would be successful.
Logan said the schools’ general operating budget, Fund 141, has four revenue sources. Those are state revenues, which will include a shift from the Basic Education Program calculations to the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formulas in the upcoming fiscal year.
The state hasn’t released Blount County’s share of TISA funding, but he said that that funding is likely to be less than what the county had initially estimated.
There are also property tax revenues. Making calculations based on that money is complicated because the county is in a reassessment year. The county’s sales tax revenue and use of fund balance are two other important sources.
Those sources, Logan said, are generally used to fund compensation.
There are also now about 60 BCS positions funded by federal ESSER — Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief — grants, he said. The county received three, but that funding stream is coming to an end in the next year. Logan said that the district will need to find a way to re-incorporate the people funded by it back into the schools’ budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.