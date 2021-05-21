An hours-long standoff on Ridge View Road ended peacefully Friday after an armed man surrendered to police, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded when a man in his late 50s was “going through a crisis situation and threatening to kill himself,” BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant emailed The Daily Times. The man was armed with a pistol and was on the residence’s back porch when deputies arrived.
BCSO blocked off part of Ridge View Road, and others who lived at the residence were able to leave unharmed. A BCSO corporal implored the man to put the gun down, talking to him for more than two hours, O’Briant said.
“At about 4:40 PM the man finally gave up the weapon and went peacefully to Blount Memorial Hospital,” O’Briant said. “The corporal who was speaking with him is actually the one who drove him there and is still with him at the hospital as we speak.”
Deputies undergo annual de-escalation training to help them better handle such situations, but local trainers expounded on it more heavily this year as additional focus is placed on law enforcement training, O’Briant said.
“About five years ago we began sending our officers to Crisis Intervention Training (CIT),” she said. “It is an actual certification that they receive after taking a 40 hour course. We now have an employee who is certified to instruct the class and who teaches the class to our deputies. Most of our patrolmen have either been through the training or will go through the training in the future.
“I am not sure if the corporal who was on the scene today has had CIT training, but if he has not, he will likely attend before his career is over with. He has been in law-enforcement for many years and has had similar type of training, however, O’Briant said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
