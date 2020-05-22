Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Louisville man Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault following an incident where he allegedly threatened a man and a woman with a loaded handgun.
Jerrick Orlando Davis, 23, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance call at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, on Harmon Road, Maryville, and a man and a woman told deputies Davis had just threatened them with a handgun.
The pair were locking up a house for a friend when they discovered the alleged offender inside.
Davis was asked to leave the house, and he then became verbally aggressive toward the female victim and called her a name, an incident report states. Davis went to his car and retrieved what a victim described as a .40- or .45-caliber handgun.
A victim said Davis racked the slide and chambered a round, pointed the gun at the pair and verbally threatened them.
As Davis left in his car, the female victim followed him to the road in an attempt to see which direction he went on East Lamar Alexander Parkway, toward Townsend.
Deputies checked the area and his last known direction of travel, but were unable to find Davis. Deputies later received information that Davis was hiding out with his girlfriend.
When deputies went to his girlfriend’s mother’s house, his girlfriend came outside and deputies said they were searching for Davis.
“(She) stated that Mr. Davis was her boyfriend, but that nobody else was inside the residence,” a deputy wrote in the incident report. “I specifically asked (the girlfriend) if Mr. Davis was currently in her bedroom of the residence and she looked at me with a blank stare and paused before answering, ‘no.’” The homeowner let deputies search the residence for Davis.
“We opened the bedroom door and observed the closet door inside the bedroom shut,” the report states. “Verbal commands were given for Mr. Davis to exit the closet; he verbally responded back and physical contact was made with him inside the closet.”
Davis then was arrested and transported to the Blount County jail without further incident.
He was being held on bonds totaling $200,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
