A registered sex offender was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly moved to Blount County from Wisconsin without alerting authorities.
Michael Joseph Carter, 52, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:14 a.m. Jan. 14 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a law enforcement investigator on approximately Jan. 7 spoke with Carter, who said he was a sex offender from Wisconsin and wanted to relocate to Tennessee.
During the conversation, though, Carter was inconsistent while detailing where he was currently located, alerting law enforcement to the possibly that he had absconded, the report states.
Law enforcement on approximately Jan. 8 discovered a vehicle that potentially belonged to Carter, and also spoke to his neighbor at an apartment complex. The neighbor said Carter moved into the complex around the beginning of December.
Carter’s employer on approximately Jan. 13 said Carter had been working for him since around the beginning of December, further corroborating deputies’ theory that he was an absconded sex offender, the report states.
Deputies on Jan. 14 pulled Carter’s vehicle over on Hunt Road and took him into custody “for failing to register as a sex offender within 48 hours as prescribed,” the report states. Carter was taken to Blount County jail.
The National Sex Offender Registry lists Carter’s original offense, dated Dec. 5, 2001, as second-degree sexual assault of a child.
