The Blount County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who fled from deputies following a domestic assault incident on Saturday.
BCSO Deputies are looking for 38-year-old Jorge Alexander Flores, who deputies say was involved in a domestic assault in the area of Wildwood Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
"As deputies responded (the domestic assault call), they saw the suspect, Flores, fleeing the scene in a vehicle," according to a Saturday press release. "Deputies attempted to stop him, but he refused and struck a vehicle before continuing to flee. Flores abandoned his vehicle on Ellington Drive and fled on foot."
Flores has warrants for felony evading arrest and domestic assault from a prior incident, and is now wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest stemming from the Saturday incident.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Flores, Blount County is asking you to contact Blount County Dispatch at 865-983-3620.
