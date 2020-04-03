The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple car burglary suspects who attempted to break in and steal two cars in the Friendsville and Louisville areas.
The burglaries occurred early Tuesday, a Friday press release from BCSO stated. One of the victims told deputies that sometime during the night, someone moved her Dodge Challenger and tried to drive away but couldn’t because the vehicle has a manual transmission.
As the suspects attempted to steal the Challenger, other individuals attempted to break into another car across the street, but were unsuccessful. The same night, suspects attempted to break into another vehicle at a residence on Holston College Road. Deputies believe the same suspects committed both crimes.
Any residents who have information on the suspects are asked to call the BCSO’s investigations unit during normal business hours at 865-273-5001. Or leave a tip at the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at 865-273-5200 or online at www.bcso.com under the the sheriff’s “Public Information” section.
