The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating 4-year-old Isaiah Vanover.
He was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Extended Stay America in Knoxville. Isaiah is a white boy with brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds.
Investigators believe Isaiah is with Cody Astro Ake and Haley Amanda Weathers and her three small children. Ake and Weathers are known to frequent hotels and motels in the Knoxville and Blount County areas, according to a Friday press release from BCSO. Isaiah’s info was entered in the National Crime Information Center database. The NCIC is a nationwide shared database between law enforcement departments used to locate wanted suspects and missing people.
If you have any information regarding his location, contact Investigator Shannon Carswell at 865-755-8376 or the Blount County 911 Center at 865-983-3620.
