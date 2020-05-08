May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the number of motorcycles on Blount County roadways is increasing. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office recommends riders make themselves visible, wear a DOT-compliant helmet and ride sober.
“Drivers, please stay alert for motorcyclists, and as with motorcyclists, please drive sober,” according to a Thursday press release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. “In Blount County, we attract a lot of motorcycle activity from around the country and the world, as we are home to The Dragon, an 11.2 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 129 with beautiful scenery and 318 curves.
‘The Dragon is a beautiful drive, but it is also a dangerous stretch of roadway because of the tight, mountainous curves, narrow roads, and very few pull-offs.”
The speed limit on The Dragon section of Highway 129 is 30 miles per hour.
Motorcyclists are about 27 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and five times or likely to be injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Improper use of a vehicle’s rear-view and side-view mirrors contributes to collisions, particularly with smaller vehicles such as motorcycles. With roughly 40% of a vehicle’s outer perimeter zones hidden by blind spots, improper adjustment or lack of use of rear-view and side-view mirrors can have dire consequences for motorcyclists, the release states.
For more information about “The Dragon,” statistics, safety tips and state laws, visit www.dragonaware ness.com.
