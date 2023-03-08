Blount County Sheriff’s deputies served a Knoxville man with eight warrants and three citations after he allegedly fled from them in a car and on foot Monday night, March 6. Kyle Dewayne Black, 21, allegedly tried to avoid detection by turning off the lights on his car.
According to a police report, deputies were stopped at the intersection of Big Springs Road and Ross Drive around 7 p.m. Monday when they watched a small, dark gray vehicle run through the intersection at an estimated 60-70 mph. Deputies said they turned around to follow the car with their lights and siren, but they “saw the vehicle accelerate and appeared to blackout” in an effort to evade them.
Deputies were able to follow the car by its brake lights until it drove through a yard and came to a stop at a home on Post Oak Lane. They said a shirtless man wearing sweatpants, later identified as Black, got out of the car and began to flee on foot, jumping over fences and running through yards to escape. Deputies followed him on foot and said passersby pointed them to The Praise Lutheran Church on Big Springs Road, where they found Maryville Police officers already taking him into custody.
Black allegedly told deputies he had consumed an unknown amount of alcohol as well as “a Percocet 30 mg,” but that he did not know when. Deputies also said they found a set of brass knuckles when they searched him.
Black was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 7:55 p.m. Deputies cited him on charges of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and disregarding a stop sign. They also obtained warrants charging him with two counts of reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, misdemeanor evading arrest, trespass by motor vehicle, vandalism, possession of prohibited weapons and driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.
He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
