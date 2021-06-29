The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has charged a New York man after he allegedly defrauded a Maryville woman out of $15,000 through a “grandparent” scam, Sheriff James Berrong announced.
Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 30, is charged with felony theft and financial exploitation of the elderly or vulnerable, BCSO said Monday in a Facebook post. BCSO placed warrants on file for Wright, who was taken into custody Thursday by Blount and Loudon County investigators.
Brittany Carson, 27, Englewood, New Jersey, and Stephanie Valeriano, 28, Lawrence, Massachusetts, were taken into custody along with Wright, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. They all were being held in the Loudon County jail; Wright will be moved to the Blount County jail when his case in Loudon is adjudicated, BCSO said.
In the post, Berrong cited BCSO’s relationship with LCSO as helping make the arrest reality.
“Our strong working relationship with Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies proved to be invaluable in this case,” Berrong said in the post. “This arrest may not have been possible without the collective resources and investigative knowledge we share as a team.”
The alleged grandparent scam is where scammers call elderly people and claim they are either a family member who needs bail money or an attorney or law enforcement official who needs the victim to give cash to pay a grandchild’s bond, according to law enforcement.
Wright, Carson and Valeriano also were charged with similar crimes by LCSO, including a criminal impersonation charge leveled at Wright.
“These individuals were very methodical in researching their victims information to the point that they knew children and grandchildren names,” Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said in an LCSO Facebook post.
“This and the fact that they came to their victim’s homes to collect this money is extremely concerning to us. We are hopeful that this case, and the information we are releasing, will help educate our residents and prevent any further opportunities like this for the criminals that pursue them.”
BCSO said last week that the “grandparent” scam had swept the area.
“The BCSO received numerous complaints last week of this scheme, and a Maryville woman fell victim to the criminal, handing over $15,000 to a phony bail bondsman, identified as Wright, who showed up at her house to pick up the cash,” BCSO said in the Monday post.
“In addition, a victim in Loudon County also lost thousands of dollars to Wright with the same scheme,” the BCSO post continued.
Other jurisdictions reported the same activity, BCSO said. The agency is continuing to investigate and asking any potential victims to come forward and file a report.
“As a reminder, if you receive this type of phone call, hang up and call 911,” BCSO said. “These criminals are very convincing and are relentless in their quest to steal your money.”
