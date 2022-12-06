Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Powell woman early Sunday morning, Dec. 4 after she was found in possession of a car reported stolen out of Knoxville. Crystal D. Sipe, 44, allegedly told deputies she was giving a friend a ride.
According to a police report, deputies on Wildwood Road observed a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra around 9:50 p.m. Dec. 3. Deputies said they ran the vehicle’s registration through the NCIC and that it returned stolen out of Knoxville.
Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and drew their service pistols before instructing the driver and the passenger to turn the car off and place their hands on the roof of the car. Both individuals complied with the commands, and deputies waited for additional units to arrive before detaining them, identifying them as Sipe and her passenger, Jamie Stacy.
Sipe allegedly told deputies that Stacy was just a friend and that she was giving him a ride before driving to Corryton, while Stacy allegedly told deputies that Sipe was his girlfriend and that the two were going to see one of his friends.
According to the report, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located “a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone and paraphernalia.” Agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force responded to the scene and took custody of the narcotics and paraphernalia.
Sipe was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Dec. 4 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where she is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Stacy’s charges were taken over by the 5th Judicial Task Force, where he was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine.
