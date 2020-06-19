Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three teenage girls Friday afternoon and charged all three with theft of a motor vehicle “by delinquent” after they allegedly fled from deputies in a stolen car.
The 16-year-old driver also was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault. Two other 14-year-old passengers both were charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, and one was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Shortly after noon Friday, June 19, deputies witnessed a 2009 gold Chevrolet Equinox on Robert C. Jackson Drive that was a suspect vehicle in a string of car burglaries at an apartment complex on Middlesettlements Road in Alcoa, according to a Friday press release from BCSO.
Deputies attempted to pull the car over at Robert C. Jackson Drive, but the driver continued fleeing.
“Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped using a pursuit intervention technique just past the U.S. Highway 129 Bypass on U.S. Highway 321,” the Friday release states. “After stopping the vehicle, the three females fled on foot.”
The 16-year-old driver was apprehended by deputies in the Maryville Commons parking lot. Deputies found the 16-year-old was carrying a handgun in her waistband. The firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in Alcoa earlier Friday.
BCSO deputies and Maryville Police officers found the other two 14-year-olds in the vicinity within minutes.
The three juveniles were taken to the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility, where they will be held for 72 hours pending a detention hearing in Blount County Juvenile Court. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.