The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its 31st annual Citizens’ Academy.
The academy is a course designed to expose citizens to the different aspects of law enforcement, a BCSO press release states.
Classes will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. March 5 until May 14 and elective classes will be held on Monday nights at 6:30.
Participants will hear presentations from law enforcement professionals including from Sheriff James Lee Berrong, sheriff's detectives, crime scene investigators, patrol deputies and demonstrations from BCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.
Students will participate in at least two patrol ride-alongs during the academy. Participants must be at least 18 years to enroll.
Applications can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website www.bcso.com.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 14. Physical applications can be mailed to the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37804, or dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call Marian O’Briant at 865-273-5110.
