Deputies arrested a Strawberry Plains man on Tuesday, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office alleges he and his accomplice committed three separate burglaries early that morning.
Christopher Dwayne Smith, 52, of Strawberry Plains, was arrested by BCSO deputies at 5:24 a.m. March 31, and charged with aggravated criminal trespass, evading arrest by fleeing, failure to appear, theft of property less than $1,000, two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000 and two counts of burglary.
Deputies were patrolling the area of Carpenters Grade Road in Maryville at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday when they spotted a truck that was carrying lawn mowers, and driving erratically while pulling a utility trailer with inoperable tail lights, a Wednesday press release from BCSO stated. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the driver ran through the stop, and only stopped after driving through the backyard of several residences and striking an embankment on Willingham Lane.
Two individuals exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies apprehended Smith a short time later, but another individual continued to flee.
The utility trailer, as well as a Cub Cadet lawn mower and a John Deere riding lawn mower were stolen from residences on Oxford Hills Drive and Peterson Lane in Maryville, the release states. Smith and his alleged co-conspirator cut the fence at one residence and cut the locks on utility buildings at the other residences.
BCSO recovered all the stolen property, and returned the items to the owners on Tuesday.
Smith was being held on bonds totaling $30,750 pending a 9 a.m. April 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
