Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly fled from them on a dirt bike on city streets and traversed through the woods near Cutshaw Road and Wilkinson Pike in Maryville.
Cory Martin Campbell, 27, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:20 p.m. March 12 and charged with felony evading arrest and riding an off-road vehicle on a roadway.
Deputies responded to a call at 2:36 p.m. Thursday from a convenience store employee who had received a vague handwritten note stating “call 911” and “F-150” written on it, according to BCSO’s arrest report. Shortly after the employee called 911, an unknown couple got into a verbal argument, and two vehicles sped off.
As deputies were searching the area, a man saw a BCSO patrol vehicle, and he hopped onto a dirt bike and sped away, the report states. Deputies attempted to pull the biker over as he may have been involved in the incident involving the 911 note, and the rider ignored deputies’ emergency lights and sirens. The biker quickly looked at deputies before before taking off again.
“He spit his chewing tobacco out, focused his attention to driving and then continued to speed ahead,” the report states. “The male quickly turned the motorcycle to the left, sticking his left foot toward the ground ‘motocross-style,’ and entered a densely wooded area.”
Deputies were able to find the rider when he emerged from the woods — and while deputies were on foot — they gave Campbell verbal commands to get off the motorcycle while it was off, but he ignored commands.
“The male started the motorcycle, and clicked the transmission to engage it into gear,” according to the report.
After the man continued disregarding the orders, deputies tazed him.
“(After the taser was deployed) the motorcycle lurched forward, and the man fell to the ground,” the report states.
Once he was subdued, deputies were able to arrest him. The man was treated by American Medical Response crews for minor abrasions to his right arm.
Campbell was released at 2:06 a.m. March 13 on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 16 hearing in Blount County General Session Court.
