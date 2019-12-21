Blount County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Friday, Dec. 20.
Millsaps graduated the 278th session with law enforcement personnel from 49 states and the District of Columbia, along with members of agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations and six federal civilian organizations, according to a press release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
He started his BCSO career first by serving as a victim-witness coordinator in April 1999, then worked as a domestic violence investigator before moving into a community outreach coordinator role.
He was promoted to sergeant in 2010, and in 2014 was promoted to deputy chief over administration. Millsaps also serves as co-commander for BCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.
The National Academy provides 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training, the release states. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies.
Since its inception, seven sheriff’s office command staff members have graduated from the FBI National Academy. The graduates include retired Chief Deputy Ron Dunn, retired Lt. Scott Thomas, retired Deputy Chief James Long, retired Capt. J. Warren Headrick, Capt. Jeff Burchfield, Deputy Chief Jeff Clark and Millsaps.
Approximately, 53,000 graduates have completed FBI’s training academy since its 1935 inception.
