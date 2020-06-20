A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy has been reprimanded after responding to a Facebook post about Aunt Jemima syrup with a racially charged comment that violated the department’s social media policy.
BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant confirmed in a Friday email to The Daily Times that Deputy Matthew Smiley violated the policy when he commented about the syrup maker removing Aunt Jemima’s image and name as part of a branding change.
“Probably going to repaint white house black too I’m guessing,” Smiley wrote in response to an nbcnews.com article headlined “Aunt Jemima to change name, remove image from packaging.”
He added a shrugging emoji after the comment.
“I hold our deputies to a very high standard,” Sheriff James Berrong said in an email to The Daily Times. “The deputy’s comment was disrespectful, and in no way reflects the values that we hold dear in serving our community. From their first day of employment at the Sheriff’s Office, we instill in our deputies the values of service and respect to everyone in the community.”
BCSO would not allow The Daily Times to speak with Smiley regarding the comment.
O’Briant said in the email the deputy was “reprimanded” for the comment without elaborating on what that entailed.
She was asked if the Sheriff’s Office had any recent meetings or department emails regarding officer conduct during a time when tensions are high nationally over police conduct and race.
“Upon hiring, deputies receive a copy of our Human Resources Rules and Regulations Manual as well as our Policies and Procedures Manual,” O’Briant emailed. “They are required to acknowledge receipt of the manuals.”
She added supervisors emphasize and discuss social media policy during orientation and daily field training for new employees.
During roll call, supervisors also review social media and other policies as new ones are added and old ones revised, O’Briant emailed.
She also provided The Daily Times with a copy of the BCSO social media policy.
In one section, the policy explains, “Employees and volunteers must be cognizant of the potential adverse consequences of internet postings, which may include, but not be limited to, attacks on credibility and integrity during cross-examination in court, compromising the credibility and integrity of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office as a whole, compromising ongoing investigations, possible widespread public embarrassment of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in the media and reduced effectiveness of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office as a whole.”
In another section the policy reads “Personal opinions must be designated as such, and must not appear to be representing Blount County Sheriff’s Office policy or position.”
There is no mention of racial or social sensitivity in the policy.
However, it states employees may be required to disclose a social media username and password if a supervisor is “conducting an investigation into a complaint of bias, prejudice, or wrongdoing by the employee and there is just cause to believe evidence may be contained within the account.”
BCSO made clear in the policy that online actions detracting from its mission, or reflecting negatively on the deputy’s position, “will be viewed as a direct violation of this policy.”
