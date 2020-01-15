The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to not be fooled by a phone scam from someone pretending to be a law enforcement official.
BCSO received a report Tuesday from an individual who said they received a call from an individual claiming he was “Officer Hart with the Blount County Police Department,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The caller told the individual they were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday and needed to send money to avoid jail time.
“The individual knew this was a scam, and immediately ended the phone call,” the release states.
BCSO said it does not solicit money from phone calls, and will not ask for financial information over the phone. In addition, there is no one by the name of “Officer Hart,” and the agency is named Blount County Sheriff's Office, not police office.
