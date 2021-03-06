If anyone has forgotten about the Tennessee Hands Free Law, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office wants to spark their memory.
BCSO and Sheriff James Berrong are emphasizing the law, which prohibits holding cellphones and texting while driving, and urging Blount County citizens to obey it.
“The Tennessee Hands Free law went into effect in July 2019,” Berrong said in a Facebook post by BCSO on Saturday. “During the first few months the law was in effect, deputies saw a decrease in the number of people texting and driving, but over the past couple years, some drivers seem to have forgotten that it is against the law to hold your cellphone while driving.
“We are seeing a notable increase in the number of drivers not obeying this law.”
The law prohibits drivers from holding a cellphone/mobile device with any part of their body; writing, sending or reading text-based communication; reaching for a cellphone/mobile device “in a manner that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated position or properly restrained by a seatbelt;” watching a movie/video on a cellphone/mobile device; and recording or broadcasting video on such a device.
Violating the Hands Free Law is a Class C misdemeanor. A first-time offense is subject to a $50 fine, followed by a $100 fine for a third offense or more, or if the violation results in a crash.
A $200 fine can be dealt if the violation occurs in a work zone with workers present or in a school zone with flashing signs.
“Distracted driving is a problem in Blount County and Tennessee,” Berrong said. “In 2019, there were more than 23,000 crashes involving distracted driving in Tennessee.
“Our ultimate goal is not to penalize drivers who do not obey this law, but rather to prevent crashes and save lives.”
Per the law, drivers can use hands-free devices, including headphones and earpieces. Devices worn on wrists and used for vocal communication, plus dashboard mounts, are allowed as well.
Blount County had 298 distracted-driving crashes in 2019, followed by 125 in 2020, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the state Highway Patrol.
There were 3,525 total such crashes in Blount County from 2010-20.
The state as a whole had 23,758 distracted-driving crashes in 2019, 9,404 in 2020 and 225,622 in the 2010-20 range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.