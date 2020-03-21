Blount County Sheriff Office is investigating human skeletal remains that were found Saturday morning.
The remains were sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center where an autopsy will be performed Sunday, according to a Saturday evening BCSO Facebook post. The post does not state where the remains were found.
Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation into the case. BCSO said it will release additional information as it becomes available.
