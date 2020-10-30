A Friendsville woman was taken into custody Wednesday after law enforcement said she tried to text an associate about crystal methamphetamine delivery, but accidentally texted a DEA agent instead.
Regina Gwen Collins, 46, Sorrell Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 28 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. She was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said Collins mistakenly texted a number believed to be an associate in an attempt to deliver crystal methamphetamine. But the number actually belonged to a random DEA agent.
The agent contacted the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, which began an investigation leading to a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Collins. During that stop, by way of a K-9 alert and subsequent search, law enforcement found 7.2 grams of crystal meth, one gram of heroin and two grams of marijuana, O’Briant said.
The incident occurred within a school zone in Maryville, O’Briant said.
