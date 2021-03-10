A Maryville man is facing multiple drug charges after law enforcement officers said they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than 300 grams of marijuana at his home.
Dylan Wayne Tumbleson, 20, Everett Avenue, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:40 p.m. March 8 and charged with possessing Schedule II drugs and possessing Schedule VI drugs with intent to sale/distribute. He was released on bonds totaling $60,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Task force investigators on Monday served a search warrant at Tumbleson's residence, Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant told The Daily Times.
As a result of the search, investigators seized 13 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 330 grams of marijuana and 16 grams of hash, O'Briant said. Hash is a drug made from parts of cannabis plants.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
