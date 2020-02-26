Blount County Fire and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to hold a child safety seat clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at that Blount County Justice Center, 940 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Trained and certified child passenger safety seat technicians will be on hand to install child car seats.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death of children.
In Tennessee, deaths related to motor vehicle incidents represented the highest number of fatalities among all external causes of death, according to a press release from BCSO.
Child safety seats have been shown to reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger cars.
