Law enforcement has identified the two people found dead June 5 on Hopewell Road.
The deceased man and woman are Kevin Shope, 50, and Lashonda M. Royse, 30, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant. Investigators don't believe foul play was involved, as there was no trauma to either person, O'Briant said.
Investigators are awaiting final autopsy and toxicology results and hope to learn the cause of death when the toxicology reports are finished, O'Briant said.
