The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to a spree of thefts from vehicles Friday morning, Sept. 16. All eight thefts were reported near Best Road, Maryville, and deputies were able to recover some of the stolen property.
The total loss was estimated at $1,620. BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said all cases were still under investigation, but there have not been any arrests made.
“Sheriff Berrong would like to remind everyone to lock your car doors when you leave your vehicle unattended, even if it is in your driveway,” she said in a statement provided to The Daily Times. “Many of the car burglary cases we receive involve vehicles that were left unlocked. Make sure if you leave anything of value in your car that it is not visible.”
Items stolen from vehicles in the incidents ranged widely, but wallets and purses were the primary item taken. Numerous bank cards taken were later used in attempted purchases at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa.
At 4:42 p.m. Sept. 16, deputies responded to a report of a purse found on the side of Best Road. The purse contained an undisclosed number of items previously reported stolen, as well as items for which deputies were unable to find an owner.
O’Briant recommended citizens take measures to prevent theft from their vehicles.
“If possible, install lighting around the outside of your home, and especially where you park your vehicle,” she said. “If you have a Ring, Blink or any other type of camera system installed on the outside of your house, make sure the cameras are working, and point one of them in the direction of where your vehicles are parked.”
According to police reports, almost all of the vehicles burglarized had been left unlocked. Where possible, deputies have recorded serial numbers of items as stolen.
