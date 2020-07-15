The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic incident that occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, on Klair Court, Maryville, where a man and a woman both suffered burn injuries.
The woman, 33, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, and then transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she is in critical condition, BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said. The man, 29, received treatment at UT Medical Center, and was then transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital.
The condition of the 29-year-old man was unavailable, O'Briant said. No more information on the incident was available as the investigation is in its early stages, and no one has yet been charged with any crimes, she said.
