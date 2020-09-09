The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is investigating human remains found on private property last week.
The remains, believed to be of a male, were found on Sept. 3 off Mel Hall Road in Maryville. They were taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for analysis and positive identification.
It appears the body had been buried for several years, and there are no missing-person reports that match the time frame, a BCSO release states.
“I have no idea when more information will be available,” said Marian O’Briant, the agency’s public information officer.
Anyone with information that leads to the identity of the deceased or what happened to him is asked to call investigators during normal business hours at 865-273-5001. Individuals also may leave a message on the 24-hour anonymous Crime Hotline at 865-273-5200, or visit blounttn.org/1226/Submit-a-Crime-Tip to leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link.
