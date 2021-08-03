The Blount County Sheriff's Office has issued a traffic advisory for Louisville Road on Friday and Saturday ahead of the Wolfstock Music Festival this weekend.
The festival will be held near the Town of Louisville town hall, with parking in the field next to the town hall. Sheriff James Berrong is advising citizens who live in that area to be prepared for steady and heavy travel throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. The gates for the event open at 3:30 p.m. both days, but officials warn that traffic congestion will likely begin much earlier.
