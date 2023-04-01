A Knoxville man faces felony charges after police say he stole a vehicle, evaded arrest and burglarized several homes on Mimosa Drive.
A release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were in the Nebo Road area at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, when someone came up to them and said that his Toyota Tundra had been stolen from his driveway. Deputies said that they saw the truck shortly afterwards and began a pursuit.
That pursuit ran into the city of Alcoa, where officers had laid spike strips on the road. The truck continued moving north, though a press release from BCSO states that the strips flattened several tires. The truck eventually came to Pellissippi Parkway, where it was driven west into eastbound traffic.
From Pellissippi, police say, Powell abandoned the vehicle and ran onto Mimosa Drive “armed with a metal pipe,” stole a firearm from a house on that street and “ransacked a vehicle.”
The media release also states that a woman who lives on Mimosa Drive told police she’d woken to see a man in her room. He allegedly asked her for a gun and a cigarette.
Police say that the stolen firearm was found in the yard of residence from which it was stolen. According to the release, a Taser and a K9 were involved in Powell’s arrest, which took place before 5 a.m. Friday.
Powell reportedly told BCSO deputies he’d recently used Suboxone and methamphetamine.
He was charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property and evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $82,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.