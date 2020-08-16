The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking to buy nine license plate readers to help find vehicles involved in crimes and missing persons.
The readers — stationary cameras installed throughout the county — would scan license plates and store the data in the National Crime Information Center database.
“The main purposes for this system are to assist with missing persons, AMBER alerts, vehicular thefts, track gang activity, track sex offenders, assist in locating dementia patients and all outstanding vehicle crimes and other offenders including drug, gun and other violent criminals,” states a project description submitted to the Blount County Commission.
Funds for the license plate readers would come from the Project Safe Neighborhood East Tennessee grant.
Project Safe Neighborhood is a national initiative to bring together federal, state and local law enforcement to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, the U.S. Department of Justice’s website states.
Maintenance and operating costs and installation and purchase fees bring the grant request total to $47,250.
In an Aug. 11 County Commission Budget Committee meeting, members voted to send the request for the grant funds to the full commission. If approved Aug. 20, BCSO can submit the application to the state.
This would be the first time BCSO has requested funds from the Project Safe Neighborhood grant, BCSO Finance Manager Angelie Shankle emailed.
The readers would be covered by the Project Safe Neighborhood grant for two years. After that, the funds would come from monies set aside annually in reserve funds specific to the sheriff’s office, Shankle wrote.
BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant emailed that the sheriff’s office is not sure where the cameras would be installed.
Proposed vendor Flock Safety stated in the order form with BCSO that the readers would be installed on an existing pole or a Flock-supplied pole if necessary.
After the machines are installed, BCSO will request data from Oak Ridge, Maryville, Alcoa, Lenoir City and any other local agency that uses the system or is considering it, Shankle wrote.
“This will allow for local access to a much larger grid and promotes interoperability,” the project description states. “This system is updated every 24 hours with NCIC hot sheets. This means if any tag/vehicle is wanted for any reason and is entered into the national database, the tag readers will hit on it and alert local law enforcement.”
BCSO currently has no stationary readers, but has had mobile units for the past decade, Shankle wrote, adding that those units are outdated.
Maryville Police Department began using stationary license plate readers earlier this year, MPD Chief Tony Crisp said in a phone interview. Since then, the department has reported great success with the devices.
“It’s been very beneficial to us in the law enforcement community,” he said. “We’ve recovered several stolen cars, several stolen license plates. We’ve used it to solve some burglaries as well.”
MPD did not use the Project Safe Neighborhood grant, instead opting to use funds within its operating budget. The department also used Flock Safety for the readers.
“It is my understanding that Alcoa and the county have been looking at them since we’ve had them,” Crisp said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.