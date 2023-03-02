Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man wanted out of Loudon County Wednesday, March 1 after a car chase and a search on foot. Michael James Rowe Jr., 34, Boulder Street, allegedly crashed his car and was attempting to steal another when he was arrested.
According to a police report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were parked by the intersection of Foch Street and the 129 Bypass shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a black 2011 Ford Crown Victoria turn east on Foch Street. Deputies said they recognized the vehicle as being driven by Rowe, who they knew was wanted in Loudon County on multiple felony charges.
Deputies pulled behind the vehicle and said it “drastically accelerated and turned right onto the new section of Foothills Mall Drive, continuing to accelerate.” They followed the car with lights and sirens on before losing sight of it on Cardinal Street and setting up a perimeter around the area.
According to the report, the Crown Victoria was found crashed and unoccupied on Sunset Drive in Maryville. Deputies began searching the area before they heard screaming coming from a nearby house. The homeowner told law enforcement a man had invaded his home.
A report by Maryville Police officers said Rowe allegedly entered the home through an unlocked patio door before breaking an interior door leading to the garage downstairs. The homeowner told officers Rowe took a set of keys and opened the hood of his car while attempting to steal it.
Deputies “kicked the front door of the residence in order to gain quick access” in hopes of trapping Rowe in the home. They said he ignored multiple commands to come out before they entered and took him into custody.
Deputies said Rowe resisted arrest and tried to get away while they were searching him, prompting them to put additional restraints on his legs. They also said they used a taser on a dog in the home that was trying to bite them.
Rowe was arrested at 8:45 p.m. March 1 and charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving without a license. He was also served with two felony warrants from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated burglary and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, and is also being held for LCSO.
A Thursday release posted to the BCSO Facebook page says Rowe may be served with additional charges. Deputies at the Blount County Correctional Facility searched him and said he had a wallet with credit cards Maryville Police officers said was stolen at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The owner told officers three cards used to make fraudulent purchases were still missing.
