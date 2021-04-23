The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with a state organization to reduce speeding-related crashes across the county and beyond.
BCSO is working with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee,” a statewide pushback against speeding.
Various other state law enforcement agencies, including the Clarksville and Crossville police departments and Sevier and Williamson County sheriff’s offices, have posted their support of “Slow Down Tennessee” on Facebook.
From April 16-30, BCSO will increase “education, awareness and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide,” it said in a Facebook post Friday. Deputies are also “out in force” to discourage speeders.
One particular area that will be affected by BCSO’s efforts is “The Dragon,” a popular section of Highway 129. The curvy road sees considerably more traffic from April to November each year, BCSO said in an April 16 post.
“With the help of a grant provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, in conjunction with NHTSA, the Sheriff’s Office deploys additional deputies to the ‘Dragon’ during these months to keep citizens safe,” BCSO said.
BCSO worked nearly 900 crashes from May 1, 2020, to April 15, 2021. Of those, 239 involved injury or death, and 171 involved speeding or negligent driving.
“Since the implementation of our dedicated Traffic Safety Unit in the early 2000s, and particularly since 2016, we have witnessed a steady decline in injury and fatal crashes worked by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff James Berrong said in the April 16 post.
“These deputies work hard to ensure the safety of the citizens who travel our roadways, and we are hopeful that this trend will continue in the future. However, statistics don’t always provide a complete picture, and they don’t address the lives lost or changed due to a car accident that involves speeding or reckless driving.”
There were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes statewide from 2017-19, according to THSO’s website. Of those, 36% involved drivers between 18 and 24-years-old.
In 2018, 30% of male drivers between 15 and 20-years-old involved in fatal crashes were speeding, THSO also reports.
“One life lost, or one person injured due to speeding or reckless driving is still too many,” Berrong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.