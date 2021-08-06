Two Maryville men were booked into the Blount County jail on Thursday after allegedly burglarizing cabins, then being held at gunpoint by the owner.
Dennis Ray Greminger Jr., 30, and Andrew James Veatch, 32, both of Calderwood Highway, Maryville, were arrested around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 5 and both charged with aggravated burglary. They each were being held on $35,000 bonds pending 9 a.m. hearings Aug. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies responded at approximately 5:03 p.m. to 7304 Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville, on a disturbance call involving a property owner holding two people at gunpoint.
They arrived to find the campground’s 69-year-old owner holding a rifle with Greminger and Veatch lying on the ground. The deputies told the owner to drop the rifle, and they took Greminger and Veatch into custody.
After being taken to their vehicle, which was parked in the property’s driveway “in front of a clearly marked locked gate with multiple notices of private property posted,” the report states, Greminger and Veatch told the deputies they were on the property to look at investing in tiny homes there.
Veatch said he knew he shouldn’t have walked behind the gate, and Greminger admitted that he and Veatch went inside cabins on the property and took a Martha Stewart cookbook and glass cookie jars and brought them back to their residence, the report states.
The owner told deputies two men recently entered cabins and a trailer on the property where thefts had occurred. The owner’s wife showed several images and videos of two men with the same physical features as Greminger and Veatch, the report states, and said the two were seen on security footage carrying items from cabins.
The reporting deputy noticed a cabin’s door was wide open, and the owner’s wife said they all were supposed to be locked and no one was supposed to be on the property. The deputy also noticed a trailer’s back access door had been opened, a majority of the cabins were unlocked and a door was damaged on another cabin.
