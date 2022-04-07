The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was reaccredited by the Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the sixth time Friday, April 2.
The law enforcement agency first received its accreditation in 2003 and has maintained it since.
The reaccreditation came after a site review of BCSO that included 50 interviews between CALEA assessors and BCSO staff.
CALEA announced the agency’s re-accreditation during a conference that drew attendees from the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Because of the pandemic, CALEA's interviews of BCSO staff and its assessments were conducted remotely.
The commission’s final report on BCSO references the agency's “community-oriented” philosophy of policing as a factor in its decision.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong reacted to his agency’s reaccreditation by saying, “We work hard throughout the year to maintain those standards, but we are a better agency because of it.”
Though BCSO will submit documents to CALEA annually, it will not be required to undergo another accreditation process until 2025.
