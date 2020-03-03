Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, and other local first responders, surprised a Louisville boy for his 13th birthday Monday afternoon with a surprise visit to his house.
Lucas was diagnosed with a terminal illness when he was 3, and he was not expected to live past 10 years old, according to a press release from BCSO.
His father Chester Hembree, a first responder, wanted to do something special for his son, and he enlisted the help of the sheriff's office. Lucas also received thousands of birthday cards from all over the country.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong and all BCSO deputies wish Lucas a happy birthday.
