The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it was trying to locate a missing/wanted man.
BCSO and the man's family were concerned for the welfare and safety of Spence Andrew Webb, 46, the agency said in a Facebook post. A truck Webb was driving was found unoccupied on Fence Rail Gap Road in Walland with his belongings in it; the truck had recently been involved in a hit-and-run incident on April 20.
Webb took the truck from his father on April 11 and was supposed to return it the same day; he told his father on April 12 that he was returning the truck, but never did, BCSO said in the post.
Webb also has a warrant on file at the Blount County jail, BCSO said. He is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
