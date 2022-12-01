The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its Senior Outreach program to visit the elderly around the community. The program is looking for 20 recruits in order to more effectively minister to rising numbers of seniors in the county.
Volunteers with the program go out in pairs six days a week and visit with seniors in the community. Most have been identified by law enforcement, according to program coordinator Pamela Speed.
“They go out for a welfare check or a car accident or a suspicious person check, whatever it may be, and they come across someone who lives alone and doesn’t appear to have anybody close by to touch base with them,” she said in a phone interview. “I get referrals constantly from officers.”
Loneliness, Speed said, is often the biggest challenge Blount County seniors face. Volunteers with the program often spend time simply talking about the day to make sure people receive human interaction. Being present, she said, is a large part of the job.
“I think you’d be surprised at the number of seniors right here in Blount County who have no one. And if they do, they’re estranged for various reasons, and they don’t have human contact sometimes for a week or two at a time,” she said. “God didn’t make us that way.”
Team members wear a uniform and ride in a cruiser. They inspect parts of the home to ensure seniors have access to food, safety equipment and medical care, and if needed they can directly dispatch medical personnel to deal with an issue. Sometimes they even return with groceries to ensure seniors don’t go hungry.
Everything the volunteers do, Speed said, is free of charge to the recipients. She makes sure seniors are always visited by the same people to help build relationships.
“This way they get to know that person,” she said. “And if there is something just a little off when they get back in the car, they call whoever they have an an emergency contact and say, ‘hey, you may want to come check on John later today.’”
Candidates for the program must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license with insurance. They also need to pass a background check and graduate from a 10-week training course hosted at the Blount County Justice Center, where classes will be held one night a week.
Speed said the start date for classes depends on when the program reaches 20 applications. Her hope is to start in mid-December, but the date may need to be pushed out to January.
Anyone interested in applying is invited to call Pamela Speed at (865) 323-5096. Applications can be found on the BCSO website.
